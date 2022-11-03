PALMDALE — A man died, Wednesday, after attempting to pass other vehicles and ran off the road and into a pole, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The man was driving a silver Honda Accord, at about 9:35 p.m., east on Avenue T, near 70th Street East, officials reported.
In attempting to pass other vehicles, he drove onto the gravel shoulder of Avenue T. He lost control of the Honda, causing it to spin and collide with a wooden electrical pole, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, but the driver succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The presence of drugs or alcohol is under investigation, officials reported.
The driver’s identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision is asked to contact Det. Liz Sherman at 661-272-2400 or email at easherma@lasd.org
