LOS ANGELES — A motorist wanted for assault on a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody Monday following a chase on freeways and surface streets from the Antelope Valley area to the Santa Monica area.
The chase began about 10:20 a.m. on the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway and led to the southbound Golden State Freeway and onto the southbound San Diego Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers had been notified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that the red Jeep Cherokee was wanted by that agency, and they began working to take the motorist into custody, using ground vehicles and a helicopter, the CHP reported.
About 10:50 a.m., the Jeep exited the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street in the Granada Hills area, but got back onto the southbound freeway a short time later. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, stopped around 11 a.m. near Wilshire Boulevard and surrendered.
The motorist was wanted for an assault on a deputy, who was reported to be OK, according to the sheriff’s department, which did not release other details.
According to scanner traffic, the motorist allegedly had fled from a traffic stop in the Antelope Valley and clipped or ran over the foot of a sheriff’s deputy while fleeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.