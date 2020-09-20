LANCASTER — A motorcycle rider was killed late Thursday night after being struck at an intersection.
Traffic investigators with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision, which occurred at 11:02 p.m. at Avenue I and Elm Avenue in Lancaster.
According to the preliminary investigation, a female adult was driving a Dodge Charger north on Elm Avenue and reportedly came to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection. She then entered the intersection in an attempt to make a left turn.
As the driver did so, she collided with an eastbound motorcycle being ridden by an adult male on Avenue I approaching Elm Avenue.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
