LANCASTER — A man suffered serious injuries on Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station are investigating the circumstances of the hit-and-run collision that occurred at 11:13 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a male adult was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle and westbound on Avenue J-8 when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Beech Avenue. As a result, the motorcycle appears to have collided with another vehicle, which was southbound on Beech Avenue.
The other vehicle fled the scene after the collision occurred. The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The incident is still under investigation, but anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.