LANCASTER — A motorcyclist died on Halloween night, after failing to navigate a roundabout.
Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal traffic collision, which occurred at 8:33 p.m. at 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard.
The preliminary investigation suggests a male adult riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Lancaster Boulevard, approaching 15th Street West, when for unknown reasons, he failed to navigate the roundabout. As a result, the motorcycle collided with a signal pole and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and fatally injured.
The rider’s name was not released. The cause of the collision is under investigation and it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
