LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m., when he was struck by a GMC Yukon traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, officials reported.
He was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The driver of the Yukon fled the scene of the collision and the vehicle was later found abandoned and unoccupied, officials said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
