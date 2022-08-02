LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m., when he was struck by a GMC Yukon traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.