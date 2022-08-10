LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months.
This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
According to the preliminary investigation, a man in his 20s was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Avenue J-8, when he reportedly failed to stop at a red light at 25th Street West.
A man was driving a Toyota, northbound on 25th Street West, at the time and the motorcyclist collided into the Toyota in the intersection, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said.
The cause of this collision is under investigation and speed does not appear to be a factor, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The driver of the Toyota was determined to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was released at the scene. It is not known at this time if the motorcyclist was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
This latest collision adds to an increase in motorcycle fatalities, this year, when compared to last year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
“Six motorcyclists have lost their lives in just over a month,” Lancaster Station Traffic Sgt. Michael Politano said.
Although individual collisions are under investigation, the top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state, officials reported.
Officials recommend that drivers:
• Drive at safe speed so they have time to perceive and react to other motorists.
• Always check twice for motorcycles in mirrors and blind spots.
• Use a signal when changing lanes.
• Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
• When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcycle riders should also follow these safety precautions:
• Drive at safe speed so they have time to perceive and react to other motorists.
• Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear.
• Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see them.
• Always keep the lights on, even during the day.
• Don’t assume drivers see them: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.