PALMDALE (CNS) — A man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died Sunday when he was struck head-on by a pickup.
The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. on the Angeles Forest Highway and shut down the highway from Sierra Highway to Rockyford Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.
According to the accident report, 55-year-old Michael Deangelis of Littlerock was driving his 2007 Ford F-150 south on Angeles Forest Highway south of Vincent View Road, when he approached the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Sylmar man, the CHP reported.
For unknown reasons, Deangelis steered his truck to the left, onto the northbound lane of Angeles Forest Highway, striking the motorcyclist head-on, the CHP said. Both vehicles ended up on the shoulder. The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Deangelis suffered minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, the CHP said.
The crash prompted the CHP to declare a SigAlert around 2:10 p.m. for the death investigation. The road was finally cleared about 5:15 p.m. and the SigAlert was canceled.
The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.