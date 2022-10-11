LANCASTER — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle exiting a driveway, on Thursday, near 10th Street West and Avenue J, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred at about 10:15 p.m., on Avenue J, west of 10th Street West, when the unidentified motorcyclist was westbound on Avenue J.
He collided with a vehicle pulling out of a driveway on the north side of Avenue J, turning west. The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, sheriff’s officials reported. He was pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.