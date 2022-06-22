LANCASTER — A motorcyclist was killed, Friday evening, while trying to avoid a stopped car near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-6, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The collision occurred at about 5:40 p.m., as the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on 10th Street West. A Chevy Cruz, also northbound on 10th Street West near Avenue J-6, was stopped due to traffic, according to the investigation.
The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the stopped car by skidding. During this maneuver, the motorcyclist appears to have fallen off his motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Chevy Cruz and was fatally injured. The occupants of the Chevy Cruz were not injured, officials reported.
The collision is under investigation. The motorcyclist’s speed appears to be a factor and it is unknown if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, officials reported. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the Chevy Cruz was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
