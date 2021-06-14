LANCASTER — A 59-year-old biker was killed late Saturday when he allowed his vehicle to rear end another motorcyclist, moderately injuring him, during a two-vehicle traffic crash on the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The crash was reported at 11:49 p.m. Saturday on the southbound freeway just south of Avenue A, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
The 59-year-old man, riding a 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite, rear-ended a 2017 Harley-Davidson Roadglide, the CHP said.
Both motorcycles overturned, causing both riders to be ejected. The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics transported the other biker, a 47-year-old man from Los Angeles, to Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.
Southbound and northbound lanes were shut down with southbound traffic diverted off at Avenue A, Kimball said. Northbound lanes were reopened at 4:20 a.m.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley office urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
