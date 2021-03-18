ACTON — A Lancaster motorcyclist died Tuesday evening on the 14 Freeway south of Santiago Road.
The unnamed 43-year-old male Lancaster resident was riding a 2003 Honda 1800 motorcycle in the left lane of the northbound 14 Freeway south of Santiago Road.
The reason for the incident is still under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer S. Taggart, who responded to the scene at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, wrote in his report that the motorcyclist veered to the left and collided with the metal guardrail. The weather conditions were listed as cold and dry.
As a result of the collision, the man was thrown from the Honda and sustained fatal injuries. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley as a result of a preventable traffic collision,” a CHP news release said. “This is the 11th person killed so far this y ear in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Taggart at 661-948-8541.
