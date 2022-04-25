LITTLEROCK — A speeding motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, Saturday, after crashing into a truck pulling a trailer.
The crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. at 116th Street East and Avenue T, near the Jackrabbit Flats Wildlife Sanctuary, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the white GMC pickup told the CHP the motorcyclist was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed before hitting his truck.
An officer at the scene reported the motorcyclist had significant head trauma and was unconscious but breathing. A helicopter was summoned to take the rider to a hospital.
A SigAlert was issued shutting down East Avenue T from 116th to 106th streets east for the investigation and cleanup. It was canceled at about 7:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.