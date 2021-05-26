LANCASTER — A motorcyclist is dead after a woman driving a car ran a red light and collided with him.
The incident happened at 11:54 a.m., Monday, on Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way. An unidentified adult male riding a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Challenger Way and had a green light when he entered the intersection.
An unidentified woman in a Honda was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 and allegedly did not stop for the red traffic light on Challenger Way, colliding with the motorcycle.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit a Kia, driven by an unidentified woman who was traveling with her unidentified male passenger. The couple reportedly stopped at the red light, facing eastbound, on Avenue J-8.
Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead.
“The cause of the collision is still being investigated,” a news release from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said. “The speeds of this collision are still under investigation.”
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Lancaster Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
