ROSAMOND — Another life was lost Wednesday in the Antelope Valley on as the result of a traffic collision, the 24th person killed so far this year in the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley jurisdiction.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, described as a Rosamond resident, was southbound on the Antelope Valley Freewway from the Avenue A onramp..
The rider of a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, also was southbound, in the No. 1 lane.
According to information released by the CHP, the Camaro driver diverted his attention away from the roadway, and the Camaro struck the raised west curb edge of the Avenue A onramp.
The impact caused the driver to lose control and veer across traffic lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycle, colliding with it. The motorcycle rider was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
The Camaro driver and a witness remained at the scene to render aid to the motorcycle rider and wait for emergency personnel.
The name of the motorcycle rider is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
“You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt,” a CHP statement said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer A. Ball at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
