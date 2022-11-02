SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a Sacramento police vehicle, the Police Department said, Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 8:10 p.m., Monday, as the officer driving the vehicle was responding to a felony in progress, a department statement said.
“At the time of the collision, the officer did not have their emergency lights or siren activated,” the department said.
The man riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
“The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation and there is no further information to provide at this time,” the department said.
