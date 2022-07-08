PALMDALE — A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, in a crash on Pearblossom  Highway.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m., on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics pronounced Ronald Rosales of Palmdale dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

