PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
He was driving too fast to negotiate the curve, south of Avenue O-8, and crossed the center median, crashing into a guardrail, officials reported.
He was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
The collision is still under investigation. It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer D. Jackson at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
