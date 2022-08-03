LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding a Harley-Davidson at about 10:40 p.m., westbound on Avenue J.
A man driving northbound on 65th Street West in a Honda failed to yield at the two-way stop sign at the intersection of Avenue J and 65th Street West, causing the motorcycle to collide with the Honda, according to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies.
The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, officials said.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown at this time if speed, or alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
This is the second fatal motorcycle collision, on Monday, in Lancaster.
Earlier in the day, a Lancaster man was killed in a hit-and-run on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I.
At about 12:50 a.m., Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, when he was struck by a GMC Yukon traveling northbound on Sierra Highway, officials reported.
He was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The driver of the Yukon fled the scene of the collision and the vehicle was later found abandoned and unoccupied, officials said.
