MOJAVE — A Winnetka man was fatally injured after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle.
The incident occurred at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Dove Springs OHV Area north of Mojave. Robert David Gaynor of Winnetka was operating an off-road motorcycle that collided with another off-road motorcycle.
He was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Gaynor’s next of kin has been notified.
