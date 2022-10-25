LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 35-year-old Palmdale motorcyclist was killed, Monday morning, when he apparently turned in front of an oncoming car, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the man pulled out of a Chevron gas station onto Avenue O, east of 170th Street East, heading west. A 27-year-old Palmdale woman driving a 2011 Subaru was westbound on Avenue O when the motorcyclist made a right turn directly in the car’s path, CHP officials reported.

