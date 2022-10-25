LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 35-year-old Palmdale motorcyclist was killed, Monday morning, when he apparently turned in front of an oncoming car, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The fatal collision occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the man pulled out of a Chevron gas station onto Avenue O, east of 170th Street East, heading west. A 27-year-old Palmdale woman driving a 2011 Subaru was westbound on Avenue O when the motorcyclist made a right turn directly in the car’s path, CHP officials reported.
The Subaru driver was unable to avoid the motorcyclist, who was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries, officials reported.
The driver of the Subaru was not injured.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not expected to be involved in this accident at this time, officials reported.
This marks the 37th person killed in a traffic collision in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, so far this year. The jurisdiction includes all roadways within unincorporated Los Angeles County and all state highways in the Antelope Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer Dehaven at the CHP Antelope Valley Office at 661-948-8541.
