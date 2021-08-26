LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Lancaster man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on 90th Street West at Avenue F-4, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
At approximately 3:13 p.m., the victim, identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner as Tony Jesus Leon Jr., was riding a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R south on 90th north of Avenue F-4 at an undetermined rate of speed. Encino resident Juan Aguilera, 68, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet north on 90th south of Avenue F-4 at approximately 20 mph, according to the CHP report.
Leon veered into the northbound lane north of Avenue F-4 to pass an uninvolved vehicle on the left. As Leon was passing, Aguilera made a left turn onto Avenue F-4. Leon reentered the southbound lane at Avenue F-4 and crashed into the right side of the Chevrolet. Leon suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to the report.
Aguilera’s passengers — Maria Luviano, 55, and Jose Luviano, 61, of Van Nuys — were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital as a result of the collision. Aguilera was not transported, according to the report.
The CHP is investigating whether alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.
This is the 39th traffic fatality out of 34 crashes in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction so far this year, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.
