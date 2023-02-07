PALMDALE — A 69-year-old man was killed, Saturday evening, when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle on Bouquet Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m., when Lancaster resident Gordon Moore was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Bouquet Canyon Road, near mile marker 2.77. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle went out of control, crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and collided with the mountainside, CHP officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.