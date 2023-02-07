PALMDALE — A 69-year-old man was killed, Saturday evening, when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle on Bouquet Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The fatal collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m., when Lancaster resident Gordon Moore was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Bouquet Canyon Road, near mile marker 2.77. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle went out of control, crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and collided with the mountainside, CHP officials reported.
Moore sustained fatal injuries in the crash, officials reported.
Bouquet Canyon Road was closed for about three hours following the collision and a SigAlert was issued.
The CHP report lists only Moore’s motorcycle as being involved in the collision, but a City News Service report stated witnesses told officers three motorcycles were involved.
The involvement of alcohol or drugs in this incident is still under investigation.
This was the fourth fatal traffic collision, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, which includes all roadways in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and the state highways within the Antelope Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.