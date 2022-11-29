LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a collision, Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The woman was riding with Richard Jackson, 63, of Lake Los Angeles, on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, at about 10:46 a.m., east on Avenue O, west of 130th Street East. They were traveling behind a 2019 Volkswagen, driven by Takashi Sakaguchi, 45, of Torrance, when for unknown reasons, the two vehicles collided, CHP officials reported.

