LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a collision, Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The woman was riding with Richard Jackson, 63, of Lake Los Angeles, on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, at about 10:46 a.m., east on Avenue O, west of 130th Street East. They were traveling behind a 2019 Volkswagen, driven by Takashi Sakaguchi, 45, of Torrance, when for unknown reasons, the two vehicles collided, CHP officials reported.
As a result, Jackson and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The woman was fatally injured and Jackson suffered major injuries. Both were transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, CHP officials reported.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.
Sakaguchi was not injured, according to CHP officials.
The cause the collision is under investigation. The involvement of drugs or alcohol as a factor is also under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer J. Helble at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
