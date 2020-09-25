ROSAMOND — A motorcycle accident on Sept. 4 resulted in the death of a Rosamond man.
Jason Lee Hurrington, 25, was riding a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle around 10:36 p.m. at 170th Street West north of Rosamond Boulevard.
The name of the other driver was not released, and there was no information regarding whether that person sustained injuries.
Hurrington died at the scene as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
The investigation was handled by the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley.
