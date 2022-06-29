LANCASTER — A motorcyclist was killed, Monday evening, in a collision with a car, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., near the intersection of Business Center Parkway and Avenue K-8 in the Lancaster Business Park.
The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Eddy Perez of Lancaster, by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, was heading north on Business Center Parkway, when a Volkswagen driven by a woman was heading west on Avenue K-8, from a stop sign. Avenue K-8 ends at Business Center Parkway in a three-way intersection.
She made a left turn to head south on Business Center Parkway, turning in front of the oncoming motorcycle, causing Perez to collide with the Volkswagen, Sheriff’s officials reported.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, officials reported.
Traffic investigators from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the cause of the collision.
It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision, nor is it yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
