LA County logo

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.

The motion comes in the wake of four mass shootings in California over an estimated three-week period, beginning when a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 people and injuring nine others as they were dancing on the eve of Lunar New Year.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden included), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.