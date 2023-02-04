The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
The motion comes in the wake of four mass shootings in California over an estimated three-week period, beginning when a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 people and injuring nine others as they were dancing on the eve of Lunar New Year.
“Gun violence is a complex issue that will require a complex, multi-pronged solution,” the motion said. “The county is currently expanding community-based violence prevention programs and access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment, all of which are important components of a strategy to prevent gun violence.”
The proposed motion would instruct the director of Regional Planning to prepare an ordinance to implement zoning regulations with a 1,000-foot buffer zone between firearms dealers and sensitive areas such as child safety zones and between firearm dealers and other firearm dealers in the unincorporated county as set forth in a Feb.1 report to the Board.
The proposed motion would also instruct the county treasurer and tax collector to prepare the final amendments to the county code to enhance the regulation of firearm and ammunition dealers in the unincorporated county as set forth in the report and to submit the ordinance to the Board for its consideration, with these regulations to include the following:
• Require ammunition dealers to obtain a Los Angeles County business license;
• Restrict minors’ presence in gun and ammunition stores and require corresponding signage to be posted at entrance;
• Require firearms dealers to maintain annual sales reports and make them available to the Department of Treasurer and tax collector (TTC) and/or law enforcement upon request;
• Require firearms dealers to maintain a fingerprint log and make it available to TTC and/or law enforcement upon request;
• Require firearms dealers to maintain and report inventory in real-time and make it available to TTC and/or law enforcement upon request;
• Require firearms dealers to install and maintain security cameras and make footage available to law enforcement immediately upon request; and
• Require firearms and ammunition dealers to provide purchasers a letter regarding gun owner responsibilities and gun laws.
“In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in county history, it is even more urgent than ever to move forward with implementing these regulations,” the motion said. “It is time to adopt an ordinance to ban the sale of .50 caliber handguns and ammunition and prohibit the carrying of firearms by the public on certain county property, including beaches, playgrounds, plazas and county department buildings.”
