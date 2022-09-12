Child's Body Found

JACKSON

MERCED, Calif. — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found, last March, inside a Merced home, authorities said, Sunday.

Dhante Jackson was taken into custody, Saturday, in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general’s office said.

