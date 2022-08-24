EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old mother of nine children was shot and killed at her home near San Diego and her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.
The woman’s body was found in a bedroom after emergency crews responded, around 5:30 a.m., Monday, to reports of a shooting in the city of El Cajon, police said.
The woman’s husband and their nine children, ranging in age from two to 17, were home at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Detectives arrested the 45-year-old husband in connection with the killing. Officials did not provide details about a possible motive or what led investigators to suspect the husband.
His arraignment was scheduled, for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.