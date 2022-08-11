Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District

PALMDALE — Technicians with the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District recently treated a mosquito outbreak in a non-functioning fountain at a Palmdale retail center, District officials said.

The fountain was leaking and in the process of being repaired when mosquitos were found. District technicians noticed “light mosquito breeding” and treated it with a 45-day treatment, Community Outreach Specialist Brenna Bates-Grubb said in an email.

