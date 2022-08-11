PALMDALE — Technicians with the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District recently treated a mosquito outbreak in a non-functioning fountain at a Palmdale retail center, District officials said.
The fountain was leaking and in the process of being repaired when mosquitos were found. District technicians noticed “light mosquito breeding” and treated it with a 45-day treatment, Community Outreach Specialist Brenna Bates-Grubb said in an email.
The District continues to check the site, weekly.
It has been clear of mosquitos ever since the treatment, she said, and as the fountain is being repaired, it won’t be a source of stagnant water.
“It was a routine service call that has been addressed and taken care of,” she said.
The District cannot specify the location of the fountain — or other service requests — for privacy concerns.
“The establishment did exactly what they should have done and what we ask the community to do,” Bates-Grubb said. “They noticed mosquitoes and realized they were in the middle of a fountain repair and gave us a call so we could fix the mosquito problem until they could get the fountain up and running.”
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who also serves on the District Board of Trustees, commented on the outbreak, during the Aug. 3 Council meeting, but did not provide details.
