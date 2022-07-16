LANCASTER — A proposed fee increase for the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, intended to maintain and bolster services for preventing mosquito-born diseases, failed in a public vote, District officials announced, Wednesday.
Residents within the District —which encompasses most of the Antelope Valley — were sent ballots to vote on the increase, in May. The assessment, currently about $6 to $7.50 per property, would have been increased to $10.50 annually for the typical single-family household under the proposal.
When ballots were counted, the measure received 45% approval, below the necessary 50% plus one threshold require to pass the increase, District officials reported.
No one spoke about the increase — either for or against — at a public hearing, held remotely, on July 5.
The failure means the District will not be able to maintain the current level of services, as overall costs have increased, officials said in announcing the results.
The District had hoped to hire two new technicians to help combat the invasive Aedes mosquito threat. The Aedes mosquito can carry tropical diseases such as yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus.
The District was established, in 1958, as a public health agency. It provides year-round mosquito and vector control services to more than 287 square miles of the Valley, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and surrounding unincorporated areas.
It is responsible for monitoring and controlling disease-carrying mosquitos, such as the native species that spread West Nile virus and the more threatening Aedes species, which can carry such diseases as yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus.
As a special district, it is funded through a small portion of property tax revenues and a separate annual special assessment. The existing property tax and assessment revenues no longer cover the District’s costs, officials said, especially as the invasive Aedes mosquitos require even greater efforts to control.
Among the services that may be reduced without the fee increase, according to a District statement, are treatment of storm drains and “green pools” that are a significant mosquito breeding source, providing free mosquito-eating fish to residents to stock backyard ponds and water features, testing for mosquito-born diseases, responding to service requests and community education.
“We are disheartened by the prospect of not being able to respond as quickly or as thoroughly as required to effectively reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases in our community,” officials said in the statement.
