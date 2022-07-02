LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster could see its assessment for the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District increase to about $2,616 per year for 1,040 parcels, or $2.52 per parcel if a proposed assessment passes, on Tuesday, when it goes before the District’s Board of Trustees for consideration. The last assessment was in 2005.
The City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, at Tuesday’s meeting to direct City Manager Jason Caudle, or his designee, to vote “yes” on the official ballot for the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District to increase the proposed annual assessment for improved mosquito, vector and disease testing and control services.
The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District proposed the approval of the assessment due to rising costs and additional resources needed, The AV Mosquito and Vector Control District operates on a $1.1 million budget with current reserves totaling $150,000, according to a staff report by Caudle.
Several ballots were issued to the City of Lancaster for parcels owned by the city.
