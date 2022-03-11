MORRO BAY — RV camping may be experiencing a surge in popularity, but not in one coastal destination.
The Morro Bay City Council, this week, voted 4-1 to end a pilot program that created 19 RV campsites on the waterfront overlooking Morro Rock, a volcanic remnant that rises dramatically.
The move followed a citizen-led effort against the RV campsites, which were created to generate revenue for the city’s underfunded harbor department but generated complaints, local media reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.