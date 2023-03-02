Virgin Galactic update

Virgin Galactic’s mothership comes in for a landing Monday at Spaceport America in New Mexico. The company expects to resume commercial flights this spring.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic officials expect to resume commercial flights this spring, the company reported Tuesday in a financial update.

The news comes as the company’s White­Knight­Two mothership returned to flight in February following a 15-month modification period at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

