Virgin Galactic officials expect to resume commercial flights this spring, the company reported Tuesday in a financial update.
The news comes as the company’s WhiteKnightTwo mothership returned to flight in February following a 15-month modification period at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
After a single test flight over Mojave, the aircraft, named Eve, flew Monday to Virgin Galactic’s operational home at Spaceport America in New Mexico, to continue testing with the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft in preparation for the return to suborbital space flight.
“It is great to see our mothership back in the skies and we are thrilled to have VMS Eve rejoin spaceship Unity back home at Spaceport America,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a news release. “With our enhancement program complete and validation flights underway, we remain on track to launch commercial service in the second quarter of 2023.”
For the Eve mothership, the modification period included “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks down to four to five weeks. This is expected to increase the number of flights between major inspections from 10 to 100.
With the mothership and spacecraft down for modifications and maintenance, Virgin Galactic has not flown a suborbital spaceflight mission since July 11, 2021, the company’s first fully crewed test flight, carrying founder Richard Branson on board.
A commercial research flight for the Italian Air Force was scheduled for fall of 2021, but it was pushed off after determining the Unity spacecraft and WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft required immediate, extended maintenance and improvements.
That planned mission will be the first commercial flight, once initial test flights are completed, Virgin Galactic officials said.
Without revenue from flight activities, the company reported a half-billion dollar net loss in 2022, compared to a loss of $353 million in 2021.
The current fleet of air and space craft is intended to allow the company to ramp up flight operations, while awaiting the debut of its next-generation Delta class spaceships in 2026 and new motherships.
Virgin Galactic announced these Delta class spaceships will be built at a new facility in Mesa, Ariz. New motherships will be built by Aurora Flight Sciences.
