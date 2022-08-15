Taiwan US China

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts (left) poses, on Sunday, with Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui after arriving at Taoyuan international airport near Taipei, Taiwan.

 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan, on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials, as well as members of the private sector, to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investments in semiconductors.

China's Govt. is a pack of weasels.

