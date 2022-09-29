PALMDALE — Interested residents will have an extra 30 days to weigh in on the draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the segment of the proposed California High Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank.
The comment period for the draft report has been extended to Dec. 1, the California High Speed Rail authority announced.
An online open house to provide information and answer questions on the draft report will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6. An online public hearing to collect comments will be held, from 3 to 8 p.m., Oct. 18.
Information on how to access the online meetings will be available on the California High-Speed Rail Authority website, www.hsr.ca.gov
The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues in completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations.
The draft report focuses on the approximately 31- to 38-mile route between the two stations, as the stations themselves have already been approved in reports of the Bakersfield-to-Palmdale and Burbank-to-Los Angeles segments.
Six potential routes are included in the report, with the preferred route one that largely follows the Antelope Valley Freeway. This route heads southwest from the Palmdale station — approximately the current location of the Palmdale Transportation Center near Sixth Street East and Avenue Q — passing to the west of Lake Palmdale. The at-grade route would tunnel starting at approximately the Angeles Forest Highway, continuing southwest, to the south of the freeway. The tracks would emerge with at-grade and elevated portions near Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, before tunneling again just west of the Magic Mountain Wilderness Area of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and heading largely due south into the San Fernando Valley. The route joins the Metrolink tracks around Pacoima to continue to the station at the Burbank Airport.
Alternative routes vary the layout south of Avenue S, with some traveling much further south, through more of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
The California High Speed Rail Authority website provides access to the draft Environmental Impact Report itself. Copies of the report may also be found at the Acton/Agua Dulce and Santa Clarita branches of the Los Angeles County Library and the Palmdale City Library.
Public comments on the draft Environmental Impact Report will accepted until 5 p.m., Dec. 1.
In addition to the Oct. 18 public hearing, comments may be submitted by mail to “Attn: Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Comment,” California High-Speed Rail Authority, 355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 2050, Los Angeles, CA 90071.
Comments may also be submitted by email to Palmdale_Burbank@hsr.ca.gov with the subject line “Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Comment” or through the Authority website.
Verbal comments may also be made on the direct phone line for the project section at 800-630-1039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.