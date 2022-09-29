Hiigh-speed rail

The public will have an extra month to comment on the draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the Palmdale-to-Burbank segment of the California High Speed Rail system. The comment period now closes, on Dec. 1.

 Artist concept courtesy of California High Speed Rail Authority

PALMDALE — Interested residents will have an extra 30 days to weigh in on the draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the segment of the proposed California High Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank.

The comment period for the draft report has been extended to Dec. 1, the California High Speed Rail authority announced.

