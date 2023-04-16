LANCASTER — To many in the American public, Anthony Scaramucci is known only for his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it time as a Trump administration communications director, lasting only 10 days in the job.
To dozens of Antelope Valley College political science students, Scaramucci recently proved to be a financier and political pundit with a wide range of interests and advice to impart.
Political science professors Tina McDermott, John Vento and Fritz Hemker invited Scaramucci to speak with students via Zoom on topics ranging from current politics to cryptocurrency.
Scaramucci, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and who founded investment firm SkyBridge Capital in 2005, told students his entry into politics came about in service of his nascent career in finance.
Although he was educated at Tufts University and Harvard Law School, he said his Long Island blue-collar roots did not prepare him for the world of high finance when he started with Goldman Sachs after college.
“I’d never seen the inside of a country club,” he said. “I didn’t really know my way around.”
Part of his job was to recruit wealthy clients, and Scaramucci decided one way to meet them was through politics. He said he wrote his first political donation check for $250 to Rudy Giuliani’s first mayoral campaign.
A political moderate and member of the Young Republicans, he used his growing political connections in service of his finance career, which led him to support candidates of both parties through the 1990s and 2000s.
“I was really just an entrepreneur, but I was using the political world for connectivity,” he said.
That networking as a political fundraiser eventually led to a position with President Donald Trump’s transition team in 2016, which eventually led to his brief public role in the White House.
Scaramucci spoke of his “11-day fiasco” as the Trump administration’s communication director.
“I was ill-suited for that job. I took the job for all the wrong reasons,” he said.
Scaramucci had no desire to go to the White House, but when Trump asked, he accepted. “He’s a pretty persuasive guy,” he said.
It was an ego-based decision to accept the communications job when it was offered, and is something “I will regret until the day they put me in the ground,” he said.
Still, Scaramucci used the story as a lesson for the students.
“So I lost the job … so what?” he said, but he took a risk, made the mistake and moved on. “You’ve got to roll with the punches.”
While he initially tried to remain loyal to Trump, supporting policies he agreed with, he found he couldn’t continue his support following Trump’s racist, nativist comments regarding Democratic Congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Scaramucci described the Trump White House as in disarray, with infighting and Cabinet members afraid of acting in fear of being on the receiving end of a disparaging tweet.
“Mr. Trump did not have the ability to run the executive branch,” he said. “He likes the attention, but he doesn’t like the work that comes with the job.”
Trump’s reaction to his loss in the 2020 election led to the attack on the Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Scaramucci said he thinks evidence will come out to show Trump and his associates were involved in premeditated actions prior to the attack to create chaos.
“He’s a poor sport; he’s a poor loser,” Scaramucci said.
The United States is still fairly a meritocracy, but work is required to maintain it, he said. This includes amendments to the Constitution, which was intended as a living document.
Amendments are needed to address gerrymandering and other efforts at restricting voting.
“If you want to make the system fairer, you have to increase voting,” he said.
The largest voting block in the country right now is the group of eligible voters who consistently do not vote, Scaramucci said. Engaging those people and getting them to the polls would really shape and “perhaps make the system better by liquidating the extremes on both sides.”
Trump was able to win the 2016 election and take over the Republican Party by “capturing the imagination” of those people who had lost faith in the establishment.
“Trump is an avatar for their anger,” he said, although he did nothing to address the problems that led to their anger.
Changes to the system can come, but it needs the involvement of younger, more capable leaders that can offer policy solutions.
“Our problems in this country right now are solvable,” but for the tribal politics involved, Scaramucci said.
One example is the political reaction to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which he said hindered steps taken to protect investors and the financial system.
He said he believes the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which guarantees deposits up to $250,000, should have increased that insurance to $10 million to give struggling banks time to reset, and to insure deposits up to $2.5 million regularly in the future.
Asked about the future of cryptocurrency and its regulation, Scaramucci said he believes it will become more widely used and would benefit from regulation to protect the system from rogue players, create trust and open it up to more capital.
“I don’t want the US to miss this innovation,” he said. “It is a technology we can use to advance our society.”
