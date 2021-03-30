LITTLEROCK — More than 300 people received their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at a pop-up vaccination event hosted by the Shared Harvest Fund nonprofit organization at Livingstone Cathedral of Worship.
Volunteers staffed the clinic, the myCOVID.com team administered the vaccine and family ambassadors from Lancaster School District helped with traffic control and the lines of vehicles.
The clinic ran three lines of cars with three pods for each line. People stayed in their car to receive the vaccine and parked in an observation area for the required 15 minutes.
The clinic offered the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Clinic workers expected to vaccinate 300 people but instead vaccinated 308 people.
Appointments were available in the week prior to the clinic. A drive-up registration line was also available for those who arrived without a pre-booked appointment.
The California Association of African American Superintendents and Administrators received a grant from Los Angeles County to fund the pop-up clinic.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office has sponsored several pop-up vaccination clinics that have gone to senior housing and senior centers.
School districts across the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster School District, whose superintendent, Michelle Bowers, is the future president of CAAASA, have helped with the outreach. Other districts that have helped include: Wilsona School District, Palmdale School District, Keppel School District, Eastside School District and the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
The clinic vaccinated Tiers 1A and 1B per the LA County plan. Eligible persons included persons 65 years and older, those working in education/childcare, emergency services, food/agriculture, janitorial/custodial/maintenance, transportation/logistics, those who live/work in congregate living spaces and those with health conditions or disabilities.
California will expand vaccine eligibility to Californians age 50 and older, starting Thursday. Every Californian 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination on April 15.
