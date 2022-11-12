More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
More than 100 patriotic citizens gathered early Friday at Lancaster Cemetery, the final resting place for Antelope Valley veterans dating back to the Civil War.
Scouting and service groups placed hundreds of flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Lancaster Cemetery and Joshua Memorial Park, where another 100 or so military supporters gathered.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, a Navy fighter pilot who flew combat in the Iraq War, addressed the multitude gathered at the Lancaster Cemetery.
“Today we honor those who have been willing to fight and if needed, die, to protect our liberties and freedom in our pursuit of happiness and peace,” he said. “As veterans and family members of vets, our new mission is to instill in the younger and future generations a sense of pride in our nation, and desire to serve our nation.”
Louis Moore, 100, a World War II veteran joined Garcia in speaking at the Lancaster Cemetery. He spoke about his experiences in the world’s greatest conflict and thanked everyone on the “home front” who supported the troops during World War II.
“I learned to be brave because that is what the military teaches you,” Moore, a veteran of the Army Air Force in Europe, said. “But all I did was put on the uniform and say, ‘Here I am.’”
At Veterans Day 2021, Moore was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to recognize his service as one of the 20,000 Chinese American citizens who served during World War II.
“I may not look 100 years old, but I feel 100 years old, and I have to be pushed around like a baby,” he said, acknowledging the service of his caregivers. “But I am a proud baby because I am an American.”
The Blue Star Mothers chapter of the Antelope Valley placed wreaths for each of the service branches, joined by Marine Corps League 930 veteran Chris Chandler who placed wreaths for the Marine Corps at both Lancaster Cemetery and Joshua Memorial Park. Officials at both memorial parks welcomed elected officials and their representatives, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Bishop Henry Hearns, mayor emeritus of Lancaster, and an Army veteran of the Korean War. Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann attended at Lancaster and Donna Termeer represented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Termeer shared a proud heritage of a father awarded the Purple Heart and another kinsman who was awarded the Medal of Honor for World War II heroism.
At Joshua Memorial Park, Army veteran Dennis Anderson spoke about his Army service during the Cold War in Europe and as an embedded journalist for the Antelope Valley Press during the Iraq War following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
He said that it was his embedded deployment with California National Guard troops from the Antelope Valley, and his son’s combat as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan, that prompted him to shift from daily journalism to working as a clinical therapist at High Desert Medical Group, working often with veterans facing mental health challenges connected to their service.
“Veterans Day is respect for the lucky ones who got to come home,” he said.
Ken Walker, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Allan K. Walker, placed a wreath at Joshua Memorial for the Gold Star Parents. The younger Walker was the first Antelope Valley serviceman known to be killed in action in Iraq in 2004. The Gold Star signifies the loss of a son or daughter in combat.
The ceremony at Joshua Memorial Park was hosted by Doug Cook, post commander of American Legion Post 311 of Lancaster, and Mac Bennett, post commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000. The two service organizations have partnered with each other for decades for Veterans Day services at Joshua Memorial Park.
Flag services at Lancaster Cemetery were provided by the Young Marines and at Joshua Memorial Park by the Junior ROTC of Littlerock High School. VFW Post 3000 provided a folded flag ceremony and ceremonial rifle salute at Joshua Memorial Park.
