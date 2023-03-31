Rosamond meth lab

Kern County Sheriff’s officials and members of several other law enforcement agencies dismantled a large meth lab west of Rosamond on Tuesday. Three men from Mexico were arrested on drug charges in the operation.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office

ROSAMOND — Three men from Mexico were arrested Tuesday in a multi-agency operation that dismantled a meth lab west of Rosamond, yielding more than 1,000 pounds of the illegal drug either finished or in process, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported.

The arrests were made during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday morning on the large rural property in the 25000 block of Gaskell Road — the result of a lengthy joint investigation that included the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and US Border Patrol.

