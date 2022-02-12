LOS ANGELES — More summer-like heat bathed the Southland, Friday, with additional Santa Ana winds on tap tonight and a high-pressure system expected to drive up temperatures through Super Bowl LVI, on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures actually dropped slightly in some coastal areas, on Friday, compared to a day earlier, but most of the region experienced well-above-average heat.
Santa Ana winds were expected to begin building again, Friday night, and continue into today, although the gusts were not expected to be as severe as Thursday’s wind event. A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for the Santa Clarita Valley and the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
Forecasters said winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated in the advisory areas, with gusts up to 45 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.