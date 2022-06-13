LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District saw a nearly 19% increase in the total number of students enrolled in Advanced Placement classes over the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school years despite being on distance learning for the latter year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District also increased the number of students who completed A-G requirements (the minimum admission requirements for the University of California) over the same period by 7.2%, according to a Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) presentation at the June 8 Board meeting by Will Laird, director of Educational Services.
The LCAP guides a school district’s educational priorities and budget spending. The Board of Education will consider the LCAP for approval at 10 a.m., today, in the boardroom at the District office, 176 Holston Drive.
The number of students with disabilities who completed A-G requirements increased nearly 5%, from 7.5% to 12.4%, over the same time.
With state assessments on hold due to the pandemic, the District used academic assessments from the not-for-profit NWEA organization. The District saw double-digit improvement in English language arts and mathematics, from winter 2021 to fall 2021.
The District saw a decrease in its graduation rate for the second year in a row from 85.7%, in 2019-20, to 82.8%, in 2020-21.
“We do anticipate positive growth in our grad rate between last year and this year,” Laird said in reference to Assembly Bill 104.
In addition, the number of students taking Advanced Placement qualifying exams also decreased over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Over that same time, the chronic absenteeism rate increased from 19.3% to 26%.
The District is in year two of a three-year LCAP. As per the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the District added a specific fifth goal — support students with disabilities — to the 2022 goals.
‘If you look at our previous LCAP, historically, we have always provided support for our students with disabilities,” Laird said.
The other four goals are college and career readiness; 21st century learning environment and rigorous curriculum, safe and positive school climate and build relationships with educational partners. The LCAP includes specific actions for each goal.
Some of those include the addition of two school counselors, five social workers and one school psychologist; increased opportunities for professional development and increase of allocation resources for Independent City, the District’s annual foster youth event.
Board member Victoria Ruffin thanked Laird for the presentation and asked the graduation rate, including why students in their fifth or sixth year of high school are taking longer to finish and how to help them graduate high school in four years.
Ruffin also asked that Black students be included in the LCAP.
