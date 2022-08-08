Severe Weather Appalachia

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (center) talks, on Saturday, with residents who have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, in Prestonsburg, Ky.

 Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water, more than a week ago, and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region, for much of the coming week.

There’s a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said.

