PALMDALE — Four Palmdale School District campuses will get playfield upgrades, shade structures and other work done as part of Phase 4 of the District’s facilities master plan.
Palmdale trustees on July 13 approved an approximately $4.3 million contract with Medallion Contracting Inc. of Palmdale for upgrades to Manzanita, Palm Tree, Tumbleweed and Yucca elementary schools.
Work crews already removed the old bungalows at Palm Tree Elementary. They also rerouted the electrical work underground.
“This is the last group of schools that are getting their fields upgraded,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
Maldonado added they are excited to not only have fields that are safe but also look good for the students and the community.
The work includes the removal of unnecessary portable classrooms, new asphalt, tracks, play equipment and benches.
Palm Tree Elementary will get a new playground and shade structures designed by High Performance Learning Environments Inc. A large weathered-looking electric box at the corner of the playground will be removed.
“All this is going to be, hopefully, state of the art playground,” Principal Laura Cervantes said as she and Assistant Principal Jeff Westreicher walked on the playground Thursday afternoon.
Some of the features could include a structure with an outdoor area where children could eat their lunches or that could be used as an outdoor classroom.
The project is expected to break ground early next year.
