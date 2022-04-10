PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a $182,665 amendment to a contract with KTUA for further design revisions and refinements for the next phase of development of Sam Yellen Park.
This Phase II will build out the remaining 12-acre site, and add a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages two to five, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts. It will also feature additional lighting along walkways and the dog park and upgraded electrical infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging stations.
The proposed futsal courts were questioned by Councilmember Juan Carrillo, who felt there should be more than the proposed six.
Futsal is a game similar to soccer, but played on a smaller, hard court, typically indoors, although these courts are outdoors. The revised plans for the Yellen Park expansion show six large futsal courts, instead of 11 smaller ones.
Carrillo wanted assurances the original 11 would be in the final design.
Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden said a study of the size of the courts showed it would take about the same amount of space for either.
She asked for time to work with the Parks and Recreation Department staff “just to make sure we’re going to accommodate all types of people who are going to be using these courts.”
The smaller courts are for smaller children and the larger for older children and adults, she said.
“I just want to make sure we are able to provide as many futsal courts as possible,” Carrillo said, adding that the game is so popular, people are building futsal courts in the desert.
Glidden requested the Council approve the amendment, then staff will bring back the final design after more study with the landscaping and parks experts that have been part of the design process.
In addition to providing the final design for the expansion, the contract amendment includes work to correct landscaping and irrigation deficiencies in the existing areas of the park.
The latest amendment brings the contract amount to $694,320.
