LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will spend about $2,414 to “hem” the edges of the Desert View Elementary School walkway cover repair as an added measure of safety.
District trustees in October approved a $1.79 million contract with the Palmdale-based company to repair the deteriorating walkway cover at the school. On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved a change order with Medallion Contracting to hem all exposed edges on 20-gauge sheet metal at the school.
“That project is progressing nicely; we believe it will be completed according to the timelines originally specified in the bid,” Larry Freise, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, said during Tuesday’s school Board meeting.
What they noticed, Freise said, was the metal decking that bends underneath the covered walkway was sharp.
“Our concern was that — as you know students love to jump up and smack things — that a student could potentially lacerate their finger or their hand if they jump up and happen to hit this,” Freise said.
He added the decision was made to bend the sharp edge 180 degrees to create a smooth bend.
“This is critical pathway work,” Freise said.
He added they noticed the potential hazard when they put the first cover on. They had to complete the bends before they put the covers on.
“If you were to go out and see the project today you could see how nicely it’s progressing,” Freise said. “It is work that has been completed already and safety was our key concern in this particular case.”
“I’d just like to point out it’s not just children who do things like that,” trustee Diane Grooms said.
