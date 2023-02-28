LOS ANGELES — The first of three storm systems pushed through Southern California on Monday, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the mountains, including Acton and Mount Wilson, until 1 p.m. today, when a more serious winter storm warning will take effect and remain in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.
Forecasters said the mountains can anticipate “moderate snow through (this) afternoon, becoming heavy at times late this afternoon through Wednesday. Snow total of 8 to 16 inches with local amounts to 24 inches, highest in the eastern San Gabriel mountains. Winds will gust from 40 mph to locally 60 mph at times.”
According to the weather service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow. Mountain roads, including higher portions of Interstate 5 will likely be impacted at times,” according to the weather service. “Snow drifts, especially above 5000 feet, may be another substantial travel hazard. The weight of recent snow combined with strong winds may down trees and powerlines.”
Southern California was just beginning to dry out from two days of virtually nonstop rain on Friday and Saturday. The powerful winter storm dumped 10.79 inches of rain on Woodland Hills through Sunday morning, 9.29 inches in La Cañada Flintridge, 8.38 inches in Newhall, 8.11 inches in Pasadena, 6.88 inches in Burbank, 6.76 inches in Bel Air and 4.49 inches in downtown Los Angeles, according to the weather service.
Lancaster received 2.90 inches of rain over the weekend, and Palmdale recorded 1.90 inches.
Mountain High received 93 inches of snow, and 40 inches dropped on Mount Wilson.
The torrential rains in La Cañada Flintridge prompted a mudslide Sunday that severely damaged at least one home on Paulette Place and raised concerns about additional slides that could occur with more rain.
A series of three storm fronts will be pushing through the area this week, forecasters said. The weakest of the three was felt in the region early Monday, followed by a secondary front was expected to arrive Monday evening into today. The early waves of the storm brought some rain, but only at a “moderate” pace compared to the heavy downpours seen late last week.
The strongest front is expected late today into Wednesday. Forecasters said by the time the storm series ends, most valley and coastal areas would see between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain, with some mountain areas receiving up to 3 inches.
“Gusty southwest to west winds are possible for periods of times, especially across the interior portions of the area and mountain areas over the next several days,” according to the weather service.
A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley on Monday, but a more serious high wind warning will take effect at 2 p.m. today and continue until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters said southwest winds will blow at 25 to 40 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph.
State Route 2 in the Angeles National Forest remained closed Monday from two miles north of Interstate 210 to Islip Saddle due to snow from the recent storms. State Route 39 in the Angeles National Forest was closed at East Fork Road due to mud and debris blocking the roadway.
