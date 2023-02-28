LOS ANGELES — The first of three storm systems pushed through Southern California on Monday, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the mountains, including Acton and Mount Wilson, until 1 p.m. today, when a more serious winter storm warning will take effect and remain in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

