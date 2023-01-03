SACRAMENTO — Residents in California’s vast Central Valley region are bracing for another round of powerful storms, this week, after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person and forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas — including more than 1,000 inmates at a county jail.

A weather phenomenon known as an “atmospheric river “ dumped up to 5 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley and up to a foot of snow in the mountains, on Saturday, according to Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

