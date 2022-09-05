Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission continued a public hearing for a proposed tentative tract map for a subdivision of approximately 27 gross acres into 111 single-family residential lots at the northeast corner of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8 to allow more time for the applicant to re-notice neighbors.

The proposed development was originally part of a larger tentative tract map (Tentative Tract Map. No. 51499) for 170 single-family lots approved by the Planning Commission in July 2003.

