LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission continued a public hearing for a proposed tentative tract map for a subdivision of approximately 27 gross acres into 111 single-family residential lots at the northeast corner of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8 to allow more time for the applicant to re-notice neighbors.
The proposed development was originally part of a larger tentative tract map (Tentative Tract Map. No. 51499) for 170 single-family lots approved by the Planning Commission in July 2003.
The applicant was unable to complete construction of the entire subdivision due to financial reasons, according to a staff report by planner Monique Garibay. As a result, only partial improvements were constructed and the rest of the homes were not built.
Applicant Ruby Ridge LLC built the original homes in the development by 2007, city records show.
A separate tentative tract map, No. 54199-01, at the southwest corner of the subject property, was completed, this year, with 55 single-family homes by another developer, the report said.
Applicant Ruby Ridge LLC submitted a new proposed tentative tract map (No.83346) for approval to complete the remainder of the originally proposed subdivision.
The proposed development is surrounded by vacant land to the north and east, single-family homes to the south and a mix of vacant and single-family homes to the west. The lot sizes range from 7,001 square feet to 10,824 square feet. All of the streets within the development would be private.
The applicant requested a variance for the reduction of lot dimension requirements for 46 lots.
“This proposed subdivision would need shorter lot lengths to match those of the neighboring development,” Garibay said during a presentation at the Aug. 15 Planning Commission meeting. “This subdivision would complete the remainder of the neighboring development.”
Chairman James Vose asked about the requested depth reduction.
The applicant requested about 96 feet and the city requires 100 feet, Garibay said.
A resident who addressed the Planning Commission expressed concern about the developer’s ability to complete the new proposed development.
“One of my concerns as a new homebuyer and I’ve only been in my home not even a year yet, is that they will retract again,” the resident said. He added whether the developer should request delays that could hinder his property values.
The speaker said neither he nor any of the 15 neighbors he contacted have received any information in the mail regarding the proposed development, and the 46 proposed smaller lots, which he said could affect their home values.
“The other item is the sign that was placed has a wrong address for City Hall, which I’m a new resident in Lancaster; I would have ended up in Palmdale if I did not check on the address,” he said, in reference to the public hearing sign posted on the property.
The proposed project’s developer is not known, Vose said.
“If you’re asking for who the developer is, that information is not available,” Vose said. “If you’re saying you didn’t get notified of this action, proposed action tonight, that is an issue.”
Karl Malick of David Evans and Associates, who addressed the Planning Commission as a representative for the proposed project, said there are two forms of public notification — the public hearing notice posted on the site and notifications that go out in the mail.
“We are required to submit to the city a list of property owners within a certain radius and corresponding label for the city to send a notice to,” Malick said. He added the list is based on the assessor’s roll at the time of submittal.
As for the lot sizes, the variance for some lots is due to the previously approved tentative tract map No. 54199. The remainder of the original tentative tract map expired; the new tentative tract map will cover the remainder of the project.
“Based on the configuration of the old tentative map, we had some street configurations that didn’t allow that lot depth,” Malick said.
He added the lot sizes are all more than 7,000 feet.
“We did make adjustments to the widths of the lots to make sure we conform to the 7,000 square foot minimum,” Malick said.
Vose suggested the proposed project be continued.
“I certainly would want to have the public properly notified of their due process,” Vose said.
The Planning Commission voted 3-0 to continue the public hearing until the next regular meeting. Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey and Commissioner King L. Moore II were absent.
