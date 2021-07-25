Since last week there’s been a lot of attention to Sir Richard Branson’s and now Jeff Bezos’ space flights, with the discussion divided along two lines.
The first has been the usual do-gooders whining that space flight is “just for the rich and not for the rest of us,” along with complaints that this is not right because the commercial space industry is riding on the shoulders of government space efforts, “which we paid for” and now cannot afford to enjoy.
Government support
Yes, government helped develop space programs, the same as it paid to connect America by rail in the 1860s, which led to the private rail sector creating the towns of the Antelope Valley and elsewhere.
Scaled Composites, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX and other players in the booming commercial space industry, which was pretty much created at the Mojave Air and Spaceport, have expanded the space envelope with the money of these awful “billionaires” who have created jobs, tax revenue and opportunities here.
And in the case of SpaceX, figured out how to bring down their costs by reusing rockets.
Electric cars are the current “only for the rich” targets, even though their prices continue downward and will eventually be about the same (or less) than current cars and cheaper to operate, and yes, there will be sufficient electricity to power them.
Although Branson plans to build many more space ships to bring down the price, going into space will obviously cost more than driving to Yosemite.
The other reaction to commercial space is positive, as folks see a booming industry that will create new jobs, pay taxes, and make it possible for many more people to see the dark skies of space first-hand, along with creating other new technology.
Pork
On the subject of government pork in space, a GOP lawmaker from Alabama is trying to force NASA to build a new moon rocket in his state that must be operated every year whether a launch is needed or not.
That sort of boondoggle and hundreds like it, from members of both parties, is one of the reasons that government costs so much. A favorite trick is to create programs that create jobs in many states to ensure that they aren’t canceled even if they aren’t needed.
What Mojave needs
We recently asked readers for a list of services they would like to see in Mojave.
Here are some of the requests and their status:
One request was for long-term parking in Mojave for tourists who want to leave a car while they visit Death Valley or other nearby attractions with friends.
Parking is available at the Spaceport Trailer Park on Nadeau Street for $5 a day. It’s a frequent request on the Mojave Chamber of Commerce phone line.
Overnight parking for trucks was also listed, but this seems to be available on local streets, especially when Highway 58 is closed.
Paving Holt Road from Silver Queen Road to Camelot Boulevard was also listed. That long-delayed request is in the pipeline, according to Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
Animal shelter
Replacing Mojave and East Kern’s animal shelter, which was recently closed, was also listed. The only shelter currently available is in California City for residents of that city.
A daycare center was also listed, and one is available.
Mojave needs a laundromat. Unfortunately, the last one was closed after being frequently vandalized.
More cops
One writer suggested we need more sheriff’s deputies. That’s a budget problem with the county, but our sheriff’s sergeant reported at a recent chamber meeting that Mojave has one of lower crime rates in the county.
Mojave is also patrolled by the California Highway Patrol.
Regular community cleanups, like those our previous supervisors supported, were requested. The person to contact for that would be county Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
A barber shop, a service I could use, was also suggested. That might be more viable now as the COVID situation seems to be easing.
Mojave really needs a pharmacy. Currently my (legal) pills are delivered at no charge by the RiteAid in Rosamond.
Someone also suggested a business that offers copying, faxing, handling packages, etc. Perhaps our local UPS center could offer those services, which could be at their operation on the airport.
I would also suggest that FedEx bring back a place where packages can be dropped off.
They deliver here but there is nowhere to leave packages anymore so I go to UPS.
Youth activities
Youth activities including dancing, gymnastics and walking trails were suggested. Mojave Fitness Center is available 24/7 at the Witt Center on the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
Attracting new businesses was also suggested.
Attracting them is based on a study of whether the suggested business or service would be economically feasible. One suggestion we received was for two non-fast food restaurants like a couple of them in Lancaster.
Two businesses once offered their services at the airport but did not generate sufficient business to continue.
We understand that a nationally popular coffee shop chain is on its way to a site on Sierra Highway. Be patient.
Chamber volunteers will continue our efforts to retain and attract businesses and services to Mojave.
Scaring lions
An interesting recent article about mountain lions in “The Loop,” a Tehachapi area bi-weekly paper, listed noises that will scare them away.
One was “radio talk shows.”
I suggested to a friend that playing recordings of letters to the editor from this paper would scare the big critters.
He advised against it.
“They’d probably leave the state.”
By the way, the reason lions are a problem is people being allowed to build homes in their territory.
And complaining when their pets disappear. Or their homes are destroyed by wildland fires. Or first responders take too long to arrive. Or …
Which is why I live in town. Especially at my age.
